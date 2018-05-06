Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws gem vs. Rangers
Sale (3-1) picked up his third win of the season Sunday, allowing just one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 12 across seven innings against Texas.
Sale had the strikeout pitch working Sunday, as he was able to fan a season-high 12 Texas batters. The 29-year-old left-hander was able to bounce back after receiving a no-decision his last start against Kansas City, despite allowing just one earned run across seven innings. He'll look to put together back-to-back wins in his next start, which figures to come Friday against the Blue Jays.
