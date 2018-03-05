Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws in minor league game
Sale faced 15 batters and threw 52 pitches over four innings in a controlled minor-league game, Nick Friar of WEEI.com reports.
Sale is taking on a more gradual pace this spring relative to last year, when he said he was in midseason form too early. That led to a fade down the stretch, when he posted a 4.09 ERA over his final 11 starts. The goal is to have him strong from April through October.
