Sale (ribs) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning in a rehab start at the Florida Complex League on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sale threw 22 pitches against the Rays' affiliate during the inning, which included a strikeout of a rehabbing Wander Franco (quadriceps). Red Sox manager Alex Cora mistakenly told reporters over the weekend that the left-hander was going to pitch two innings, but the Red Sox confirmed that was miscommunication about Sale's workload. If there a no setbacks, Sale is expected to pitch again in five days (Saturday) as he ramps up his pitch and innings count, although it's unclear where he will throw.