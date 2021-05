Sale (elbow) threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since March 1, 2020, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

He only threw a few pitches, but it was nonetheless a big step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Along his road to recovery, Sale was delayed due to neck stiffness and COVID-19 in January along with a minor back injury in spring training. There is no timetable for Sale's return to game action, but he is making strides in the right direction.