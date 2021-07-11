Sale (elbow) threw two innings in a simulated game Saturday, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports.
Boston manager Alex Cora received positive reports about the outing, and the organization will wait to see how Sale's elbow responds Sunday. If there are no setbacks, the left-hander will likely make a rehab start later this week. Cora sees a slow ramp up on the rehab assignment, beginning with a two-inning stint.
