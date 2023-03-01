Sale (wrist) is officially scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Monday versus the Tigers, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Sale threw a successful live batting practice session Wednesday and is now ready for a taste of real competition. The 33-year-old left-hander was limited to 5.2 major-league innings (two starts) last season due to a range of different injuries, but he entered this spring with zero limitations and might just be ready to return to ace-like status in 2023.
