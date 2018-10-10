Red Sox's Chris Sale: To start Game 1 of ALCS
Sale will draw the start against Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
As expected, Sale will take the mound after powering Boston to a win in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Friday. In addition, he worked a spotless inning of relief during Tuesday's victory to help the club secure a spot in the American League Championship Series. During his lone start versus the Astros on June 1, he allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.
