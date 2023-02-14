Sale (wrist) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Red Sox camp, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Abraham notes that this will be the first "normal spring" for Sale in the last 3-4 years. The left-hander missed the first half of the 2022 season due to a stress fracture in his ribcage and then suffered a broken wrist in a bicycle accident in August, ultimately logging just two total appearances for Boston. But both of those injuries are now in the rearview and he'll be looking to return to top-flight form in 2023.