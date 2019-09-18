Red Sox's Chris Sale: To throw in early offseason

Sale (elbow) is expected to resume throwing early in the offseason, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

A shaky season saw Sale record a 4.40 ERA before being shut down for elbow inflammation in mid-August, though that number came with a 3.39 FIP, a 2.94 xFIP and a 35.6 percent strikeout rate. If he is indeed able to resume throwing early in the offseason, that would seem to bode well for his readiness for the start of the 2020 campaign.