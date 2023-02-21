Sale (wrist) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Sale threw another bullpen session Tuesday and will face hitters for the first time in camp this weekend. The veteran left-hander missed most of the 2022 season with a stress fracture in his ribcage, a fractured finger and a fractured wrist, but all appears to be good with Sale so far this spring. It's not clear when he might make his Grapefruit League debut, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Remains on track for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Getting started immediately•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: To throw bullpen Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throwing off mound•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Opts in for next two years•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Transferred to 60-day IL•