Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tosses scoreless frame in return

After being out since Aug. 12, Sale was slated for roughly two innings, but after 26 pitches in the first frame the Red Sox opted to pull their ace. Sale continued tossing in the bullpen after exiting as he continues to try to rebuild his arm strength for the postseason. There has been speculation that his shoulder issue is very minor and the Red Sox are just going with this plan of attack in order to have him as fresh as possible for October. Nonetheless, he is only expected to build up his workload by an inning each outing. He is slated to start again Sunday against the Mets, and while he could reach three innings if he is efficient, those considering deploying him in fantasy should know he won't go deep enough to qualify for the win.