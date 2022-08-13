Sale (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The transaction has no bearing on Sale's return timeline, as he's already been ruled out for the year after breaking his wrist in a bicycle accident. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Boston to select Jeurys Familia's contract.
