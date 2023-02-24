Sale (wrist) is tentatively scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut March 7 against the Braves, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Sale first needs to check a few more boxes, most notably a one-inning live batting practice session this Saturday and then a two-inning live BP round next Thursday. The 33-year-old left-hander logged only 5.2 major-league innings in 2022 due to a fractured wrist, a fractured finger and a stress reaction in his ribcage, but the early reports from Red Sox camp have all been encouraging. He could wind up being a big-time value pick in early fantasy drafts for 2023.