Sale (rib) has been officially announced as the starter for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Sale is finally ready to go after missing the first half of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage. He was shaky in his final rehab outing, walking five batters in 3.2 innings of work, but the Red Sox nonetheless decided he's ready for his season debut. Expect some workload limitations early on in his return, however, given that he topped out at four innings across his four rehab appearances.