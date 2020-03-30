Play

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Sale underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The surgery should finally allow Sale to move past the elbow issues that bothered him dating back to the second half of last season. He'll miss all of this season, even if the schedule winds up considerably delayed, and should miss a fair portion of the 2021 season as well.

