Sale will undergo an MRI on his left shoulder Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale was diagnosed Friday with a stress reaction in his left scapula, and the imaging will help determine the severity of the injury. The left-handed hurler is currently on the 60-day injured list and he isn't eligible to return until the early portion of August, but a more concrete timeline should be available after the results of the MRI are made public.