Sale turned back the clock Saturday, giving up one run across eight innings while approaching his season high in strikeouts (11). The lone blemish for Sale came in the seventh frame, where Nolan Arenado tagged him for a solo home run. However, Sale's chances for a victory were ruined by Kenley Jansen, who walked a trio of batters and blew a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Though Sale holds a 5.40 ERA, which would be a career-high, he has provided fantasy managers with a high strikeout rate (11.3 K/9) to offset the struggles with damage control.