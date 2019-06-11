Red Sox's Chris Sale: Whiffs 10 in no-decision

Sale gave up one run (none earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 through seven innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Monday.

Sale posted double-digit strikeouts in this start for the seventh time on the campaign and turned in another dominant performance. The 30-year-old is on an impressive run over his last nine starts, posting a 2.18 ERA and a 14.6 K/9. Sale will look to keep rolling in his next start Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.