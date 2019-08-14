Red Sox's Chris Sale: Whiffs 12 in quality start
Sale recorded 12 strikeouts and surrendered five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings during Tuesday's 10-inning win at Cleveland. He didn't factor in the decision.
Sale held the Indians to one run through his first five frames, but allowed two runs in both the sixth and seventh, though two were unearned. It's the second straight outing with 12-plus strikeouts for the left-hander, and he'll look to extend that streak Sunday against the Orioles.
