Red Sox's Chris Sale: Whiffs 13, hits 300 for season

Sale (17-7) shut the Orioles out over eight innings Wednesday, striking out 13 while allowing just four hits and no walks in a 9-0 victory.

The O's were simply overmatched in this one -- only one of their hits went for extra bases, and they never marshaled a serious threat against the dominating lefty. Sale has now recorded double-digit strikeouts a ridiculous 18 times in 31 starts, and he's hit exactly 300 on the season, leading second-place whiff artist Max Scherzer by an incredible 47. The 28-year-old's 2017 represents just the 35th 300-strikeout campaign in MLB history. He'll have a chance to to pile up a few more Tuesday against Toronto, but it's not clear whether Sale will make a second start next week or get rested ahead of the playoffs.