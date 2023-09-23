Sale came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox, allowing three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran southpaw put together another strong outing, but Sale left the mound in line for his fifth loss of the year before Boston rallied in the eighth inning. Since returning from the IL in mid-August, he has a 4.19 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB through 38.2 innings, but just one win in eight starts to show for it. Sale figures to take the mound one more time in 2023, on the road next week in Baltimore.