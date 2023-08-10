Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale (shoulder) will be limited to around four innings in his return to the rotation Friday versus the Tigers, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale has been out since early June due to a stress reaction in his left scapula and only threw 35 and 54 pitches, respectively, in his two rehab starts with Triple-A Worcester. He looked sharp during that stint on the farm, though, tallying 10 strikeouts across 6.1 scoreless frames. The 34-year-old southpaw will have to continue building up on the fly, but he can maybe help Boston attempt to stage a late charge in the AL Wild Card standings.