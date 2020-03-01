Play

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will face hitters Sunday

Sale (illness) will throw two simulated innings prior to Sunday's game against the Braves, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

This will mark the first time Sale has thrown to hitters since his start Aug. 13 against the Indians. He was shut down for the rest of the season following that appearance due to a left elbow injury. The left-hander is expected to throw 30 pitches.

