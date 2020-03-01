Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will face hitters Sunday
Sale (illness) will throw two simulated innings prior to Sunday's game against the Braves, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
This will mark the first time Sale has thrown to hitters since his start Aug. 13 against the Indians. He was shut down for the rest of the season following that appearance due to a left elbow injury. The left-hander is expected to throw 30 pitches.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Likely to miss Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plan comes into focus•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Completes second side session•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returning to mound work Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.