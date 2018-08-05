Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will miss longer than minimum
Sale (shoulder) will remain on the disabled list for longer than 10 days, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox hoped Sale might return in time for their series against Toronto, but he won't be activated off the disabled list when eligible. He could take the hill sometime over the weekend if healthy. Boston is slated for a twin bill Saturday against Baltimore. More news on Sale's availability moving forward should be released in the near future.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Hopeful to return Tuesday vs. Toronto•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Put on DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Settles for no-decision despite dominant outing•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans nine in win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets All-Star Game starting nod•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 12 in dominant win over Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...