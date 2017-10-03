Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will start Game 1 of ALDS
Sale will start Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday against the Astros, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale showed some signs of fatigue in the second half, but overall was very impressive in his first year with the Red Sox. The 28-year-old compiled a 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 308 strikeouts in 214.1 innings during the regular season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will not start Sunday if Red Sox clinch Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tagged for four homers in defeat•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Whiffs 13, hits 300 for season•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out nine but takes no-decision Friday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Cruises to 16th victory Saturday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...