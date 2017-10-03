Play

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will start Game 1 of ALDS

Sale will start Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday against the Astros, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale showed some signs of fatigue in the second half, but overall was very impressive in his first year with the Red Sox. The 28-year-old compiled a 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 308 strikeouts in 214.1 innings during the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast