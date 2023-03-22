Manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday that Sale will start the second game of the regular season April 1 in Boston versus the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Corey Kluber will get the Opening Day nod March 30, with Sale following the two-time Cy Young Award winner in the rotation. The 33-year-old left-hander has logged only 11 total major-league starts since the end of the 2019 campaign, but he's looked sharp this spring with nine strikeouts and only one walk through 10 innings of Grapefruit League action. Most importantly, Sale finally carries a clean bill of health.