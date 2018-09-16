Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will throw multiple innings Sunday
Sale is scheduled to pitch three or four innings Sunday, Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
Sale will be making his second start since being activated from his second stint on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, but won't pitch long enough to qualify for a win. In Sale's first start, he pitched just one inning and threw 26 pitches. The Red Sox are carefully working him back to full health in preparation for the playoffs.
