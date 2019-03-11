Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will throw sim game
Sale will take the mound Monday for a simulated game, Mark Feisand of MLB.com reports.
Sale will throw three innings of 15 pitches apiece as he's eased into game action, and his spring debut won't happen until this coming weekend. The Red Sox have held most of their rotation back until this week. Rick Porcello made his debut Sunday with David Price (Tuesday) and Nathan Eovaldi (Wednesday) beginning their Grapefruit League seasons later in the week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Pitching in minors next week•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Stretches out arm•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns to full strength•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: No structural damage to shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Not expected to require surgery•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Has 2019 option picked up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...