Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will throw sim game

Sale will take the mound Monday for a simulated game, Mark Feisand of MLB.com reports.

Sale will throw three innings of 15 pitches apiece as he's eased into game action, and his spring debut won't happen until this coming weekend. The Red Sox have held most of their rotation back until this week. Rick Porcello made his debut Sunday with David Price (Tuesday) and Nathan Eovaldi (Wednesday) beginning their Grapefruit League seasons later in the week.

More News
Our Latest Stories