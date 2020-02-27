Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't be ready for Opening Day

Interim manager Ron Roenicke confirmed Thursday that Sale (illness) won't be available to start Opening Day and will likely begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Roenicke stressed that Sale's elbow is healthy after the southpaw treated his arm with non-surgical methods during the offseason, but the 30-year-old simply doesn't have enough time left in the spring to build up to a starter's workload after battling pneumonia earlier this month. Sale is back at camp and is expected to toss a live batting-practice session Saturday, but he'll still be about two weeks behind Boston's other starting pitchers once the regular season begins March 26. Assuming Sale experiences no complications while he ramps up, he'll likely only miss one or two turns through the rotation.