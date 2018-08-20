Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't return after minimum
Sale (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing and won't return when first eligible Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale insisted that he wasn't worried when he was first placed on the disabled list and reportedly remains in "good spirits." Nevertheless, this latest news is certainly not a good sign for the lefty, who hit the disabled list Saturday for the second time in three weeks with the same injury (shoulder inflammation).
