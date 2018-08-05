Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't return after minimum

Sale (shoulder) will remain on the disabled list for longer than 10 days, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox were hopeful that Sale might return in time for their series against Toronto, but he won't be activated off the disabled list when eligible. There's a chance he could take the hill sometime over the weekend if he's healthy, as Boston is slated for a twin bill Saturday against Baltimore. More news on Sale's availability moving forward should be released in the near future.