Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that Sale won't pitch on Opening Day against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Cora says that the plan all along was for Sale not to get the nod for the opener, and that there's a "good chance" that Corey Kluber will instead get that honor against Baltimore. Sale has battled injuries over the past few seasons, and it sounds like Boston will give their presumed ace a few more days of rest before he opens the season, although there's no plan yet as to when he'll make his 2023 debut. Sale offers significant fantasy reward with his ability to miss bats, but there's plenty of risk based on his lack of action in the 2020-2022 seasons.