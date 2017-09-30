Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't start Sunday

Sale will not start Sunday and will instead be saved to pitch Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros on Thursday of next week.

With the Red Sox wrapping up the AL East on Saturday, they will go with Hector Velazquez in the season finale and save their ace for the postseason. Sale will be pitching on nine days rest, and the Red Sox may be tempted to bring him back on short rest for Game 4, given the recent struggles of No. 4 starter Eduardo Rodriguez.