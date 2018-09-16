Red Sox's Chris Sale: Works three scoreless frames vs. Mets
Sale tossed three shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out one in Sunday's win over New York. He didn't factor into the decision.
Sale managed to throw multiple innings for the first time since suffering a shoulder issue. He tossed 27 of 42 pitches for strikes and looked sharp on the hill. The 29-year-old stated after the game that if he remains on schedule, he should be built up to around 100 pitches for the beginning of the postseason, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Sale's next outing figures to come Saturday against Cleveland barring a setback.
