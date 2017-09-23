Red Sox's Chris Young: Added to Saturday's lineup
Young was added to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Young was set to come off the bench Saturday as he regularly does, but fellow outfielder Mookie Betts (foot) was a late scratch, and Young will get the start in his place. He will man right field and hit seventh in Boston's batting order.
