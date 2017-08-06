Young will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

It's only the fifth start in the last 15 games for Young, who enters the lineup with Mookie Betts receiving the day off for rest. Young likely won't see many at-bats so long as the regular outfield trio of Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley remains healthy, but he could have some appeal as a punt-play option in daily contests, especially in situations like Sunday where he occupies a prominent spot in the lineup.