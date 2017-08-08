Young is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Young will be back on the bench following a string of three straight starts, as the return of Dustin Pedroia (knee) from the disabled list leaves no extra lineup spot available. With Hanley Ramirez (oblique) expected back Wednesday, Young's path to consistent at-bats will only become more difficult.

