Red Sox's Chris Young: Late addition to ALDS roster
Young was officially added to the Red Sox's ALDS roster Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The Red Sox removed Eduardo Nunez from the 25-man roster following his unfortunate knee injury Thursday and have elected to fill the void on the roster with reserve outfielder Chris Young. The 12-year veteran slashed .235/.322/.387 in 276 plate appearances and likely won't function as anything more than a bench bat for the remainder of the series.
