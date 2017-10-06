Young was officially added to the Red Sox's ALDS roster Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox removed Eduardo Nunez from the 25-man roster following his unfortunate knee injury Thursday and have elected to fill the void on the roster with reserve outfielder Chris Young. The 12-year veteran slashed .235/.322/.387 in 276 plate appearances and likely won't function as anything more than a bench bat for the remainder of the series.