Young went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple, an RBI and a run against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Only the homer was missing from his bid for a cycle. Young had appeared in only three of Boston's prior 12 games, going 0-for-11 in that span, so this big game will surely have him feeling better about himself, but he's still just a reserve piece in the outfield who won't find a home on many fantasy rosters.