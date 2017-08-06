Red Sox's Chris Young: Powers club to win
Young went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and five RBI during Sunday's win over the White Sox.
Young made a rare appearance in the cleanup spot and did major damage Sunday. The veteran is playing sparingly and sports a mediocre .251/.332/.428 slash line for the campaign, so his fantasy value remains limited, so Young should probably be left to cavernous settings.
