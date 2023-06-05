Arroyo was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Arroyo hit well while on a rehab assignment from a strained hamstring and is in the Red Sox' lineup Monday versus the Rays, batting ninth and playing second base. He should see regular starts at the keystone versus southpaws.
