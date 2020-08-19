Arroyo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arroyo's placement on the injured list seemed to be purely a procedural one, as he was still going through intake testing after getting claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Thursday. With a career .215/.280/.342 slash line over 71 major-league games, he's likely to be stuck in a bench role in Boston.

More News