The Red Sox reinstated Arroyo (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at second base and bat ninth in the Red Sox's series finale versus the Rays.

Boston designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment to open up room on the 26-man active roster for Arroyo, who recently wrapped up a six-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester. Now that he's healthy again, Arroyo will likely occupy the short side of a platoon at second base with Enmanuel Valdez.