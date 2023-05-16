Arroyo (hamstring) will not travel with the Red Sox for the start of their road trip this weekend but hopes to join them in the middle of the trip, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Arroyo has been going through workouts but needs to play in a rehab game or two before being activated. The Red Sox are in San Diego this weekend before then going to Anaheim and Arizona and it sounds like the goal is to get Arroyo back for one of the latter two stops.