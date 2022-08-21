Arroyo started at second base, batted leadoff and went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Arroyo took over the leadoff spot with Tommy Pham unavailable due to a sore back. He's getting plenty of playing time at second base with Trevor Story (wrist) idle and taking advantage. Saturday's three-hit effort was the third in his last four games, raising the backup utility player's line to .397/.429/.548 over 19 games since coming off the injured list. Story has taken batting practice and is on the road trip with Boston, but the team has not yet divulged a timeline for his return.