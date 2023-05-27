Arroyo (hamstring) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a walk for Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Arroyo was removed after three plate appearances in what appeared to be a normal way to kick off a rehab assignment. He'll get a mix of DH and infield play this weekend with the WooSox before being evaluated Monday.
