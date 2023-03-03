Arroyo went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Thursday's spring game against Philadelphia.

Arroyo belted a solo shot the opposite way in the second inning then followed with a grand slam an inning later. The rosy-scenario plan during the offseason was for him to return to a utility role, but that changed when shortstop Trevor Story underwent an elbow procedure that will keep him out until the second half of the season. The resulting domino effect has Enrique Hernandez moving to short and Arroyo slotting in at second base. Once Adalberto Mondesi (knee) is ready, there could be a rotation of those three players at the two positions.