Manager Ron Roenicke suggested the Red Sox will likely activate Arroyo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. "Arroyo is still going through the [standard COVID-19 intake process], so we're waiting to see what happens with that," Roenicke said.

Assuming Arroyo's coronavirus test results return negative, he'll join the 28-man roster and serve as a depth option at three different spots in the infield. Arroyo didn't appear in any games with Cleveland this season before he was waived by the club and subsequently claimed by Boston last week.