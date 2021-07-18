Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to Sunday's game against the Yankees that Arroyo will serve as the team's primary first baseman versus right-handed pitching, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Arroyo will assume those duties from Bobby Dalbec, who has lost hold of the gig after striking out in 35.5 percent of his plate appearances on the month while posting a poor .484 OPS. Dalbec is still expected to make regular starts versus left-handed pitching, but Arroyo should have a path to playing time against southpaws at second base. Arroyo, who will bat ninth Sunday, could be an intriguing pickup in deeper mixed leagues now that he'll be getting a look in an everyday role.