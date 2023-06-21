Arroyo went 5-for-5 with one double, a solo homer and three additional RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

Arroyo snapped out of a slump Tuesday, entering the contest 1-for-19 (.052) across his last six games before going a perfect 5-for-5 and clubbing his third homer of the campaign. It was Arroyo's first career game with five hits while the outing improved his season slash line to .256/.296/.419 through 40 games.